Photo: Alexey Makhov

Canadian punk-rock act Comeback Kid will be shaking things up at Gagarin 205 as part of its European tour to promote their highly anticipated new album, “Outsider.” Door open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 20 euros (18 euros in advance at www.viva.gr or tel 11876).

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr