Phil Gates | Athens | January 19-22

Chicago-born blues guitarist Phil Gates, a musician renowned for embodying the modern spirit of the genre, takes up a residency at the Half Note through Monday, January 22. Tickets cost 20-30 euros and shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Reservations can be made at the venue’s website and by calling the Half Note.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.33310, www.halfnote.gr