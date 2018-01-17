E-tickets for museums, sites among key aims for 2018

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou visits the Greek Archaeological Fund’s (TAP) workshop of casts, copies and replicas in Athens, on Wednesday. Koniordou and newly appointed TAP president Athena Hatzipetrou outlined the fund’s main priorities for 2018. Among these is the introduction of electronic tickets at the country’s archaeological sites and public museums, which will be piloted in May at key sites in the capital and Crete, they said. The Stavros Niarchos Foundation and National Bank have donated 1.2 million euros to this end. [Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi]