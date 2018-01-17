Judges seek further investigation of alleged plot to kill ex-PM

The Athens Council of Appeals Court Judges has ordered further investigations into the case of former PASOK MP and minister Michalis Karchimakis and two employees of the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP) who are accused of planning to assassinate former Greek prime minister Costas Karamanlis in 2008 when he was in office.

The council, which had accepted an appeal lodged by one of the accused, said that before the three men can stand trial, an examination must be conducted to ascertain whether documents included in the case file are confidential.