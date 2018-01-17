Prison guards warn of rising attacks by inmates

The union representing the country’s prison guards has complained of frequent attacks against its members, both inside Greek penitentiaries and against their vehicles.

“Recently the attacks against prison workers have intensified and the political leadership of the Justice Ministry acts as if nothing is happening,” the union said.

In its statement on Wednesday, the union mentioned a series of recent instances of violence, including the alleged beating of two prison guards at a penitentiary near Volos on New Year’s Eve and the planting of explosives on the cars of staff working at the Korydallos Prison psychiatric clinic.