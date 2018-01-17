The Bank of Greece’s definitive data for tourism revenues in the first nine months of 2017 all but confirm that last year’s final figures will reveal it was a record-breaker, given also the very positive impression of the last quarter.

Travel receipts over the January-September 2017 period reached an all-time high of 13.02 billion euros, up 1.24 billion from 2016, while spending per night and the average length of stay grew 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, while expenditure per trip increased by 2.3 percent.

Incoming traffic by air rose 9.9 percent year-on-year and that by land was up 10.7 percent.

Cruise revenues dropped 8 percent and passenger numbers fell 10 percent.