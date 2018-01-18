Ioannina man arrested over large weapons cache

Police handout photo

Police in northwestern Greece have seized an arsenal of weapons and ammunition from the property of a 76-year-old man on the outskirts of the town of Ioannina.

In an announcement published on Thursday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said that investigators acting on a tip-off raided the man’s house and a nearby shed on Wednesday.

Among other finds made in the raid, officers seized 20 hunting rifles, two single-barreled shotguns, six pistols and revolvers, 16 hunting knives, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and equipment used to make bullets, including empty shell casings and nearly 1.4 kilograms of gunpowder.

All of the weapons have been handed to forensic experts so they can ascertain whether they have been used in a crime.

The 76-year-old suspect was to face a prosecutor.