City Commerce | Thessaloniki | To March 31

“Thessaloniki’s Commerce 1870-1970,” an exhibition by the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation, examines a significant chapter in the commercial history of the northern port city. The foundation’s rich collection of photographs and archival material conveys the atmosphere of the era, focusing on important milestones in Thessaloniki’s economic history as well as the business activities on each street. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Piraeus Bank Conference Center, 12-14 Katouni, tel 2310.385.662, www.piop.gr