The Athens Video Dance Project returns for the eighth year at the Athens School of Fine Arts, inviting artists from around the world to push the limits of the stage and screen with films, documentaries and short videos, photos, multimedia performances and installations all related to dance. The event runs Friday to Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. daily. For details, log on to www.athensvideodanceproject.gr.

Athens School of Fine Arts, 256 Pireos, Tavros