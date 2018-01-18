Police believe Stefanakos murder was 'contract killing'

Police probing the murder of the career criminal Vassilis Stefanakos, 57, whose body was found in a car in western Attica on Wednesday evening, believe the hit was a contract killing carried out by two assassins, sources indicated Thursday.



It is hoped that ballistics tests on the 29 bullet casings found at the scene will shed further light on the identity of the killers. It appears that Stefanakos was sprayed with fire from an assault rifle.