After incident with boats in Aegean, jets spar

A day after a Turkish coast guard vessel scraped a Hellenic Navy gunboat near the islet of Imia, tensions peaked again on Thursday as Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space between Limnos and Lesvos.

In the first air space violation in days, a pair of armed Turkish F-16s entered Greek air space shortly before 3 p.m. and a mock dogfight ensued with two Greek fighter jets.

In a related development, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s main political opposition, the Republican People’s Party, again questioned the status of the Greek island of Pserimos.