ATHEX: Sellers keep upper hand

The Greek bourse’s benchmark declined for a second day in a row on Thursday as sellers retained the upper hand after Wednesday’s notable drop, but attention also shifted to mid-caps, which showed a mixed picture with their index posting moderate gains in a session of reduced trading volume. That led to stocks being split down the middle between winners and losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 837.56 points, shedding 0.47 percent from Wednesday’s 841.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.24 percent to 2,157.66 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.50 percent.

The banks index gave up 1.66 percent, with Piraeus shrinking 4.35 percent, Eurobank conceding 3.91 percent, Alpha falling 0.51 percent and national slipping 0.12 percent. Terna Energy lost 3.65 percent while Viohalco advanced 2.31 percent.

In total 54 stocks registered gains, another 54 took losses and 22 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 75.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.26 percent to 68.88 points.