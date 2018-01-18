Manufacturing group Maillis on Thursday announced the closure of its plants at Alexandroupoli and in Italy, resulting in the loss of almost 100 jobs.

The shutdown of the two plants by the group controlled by US fund HIG is a part of its operating restructuring program aimed at the rationalization of production, the company’s statement noted.

The machinery at the Alexandroupoli plant will be sold to third parties. Production at the plant in Thrace is scheduled to cease by June. Compensation to the 49 employees affected will be above what the law dictates, the group assured.

No changes are seen taking place at the company’s facilities at Oinofyta, north of Athens. They include the firm’s production plant and sales and services units for Southeastern Europe, its main exporting base with wrapping products, as well as its headquarters for Greece. After June, Maillis’s staff in Greece will number almost 200 people.

In Italy the number of company employees will go down to 50 as one of its packaging equipment units will shut down in the next few months.