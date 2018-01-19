NEWS |

 
President, archbishop to meet on Friday

A day after meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to discuss the ongoing negotiations in the name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Greek Archbishop Ieronymos is to meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday.

The meeting will take place at the Presidential Mansion at 6 p.m. No more details were immediately made available.

