Three Greek Women | Athens | Every Saturday

Theater

Multidimensional actress Evelina Arapidi performs three great women in “Women of Passion, Women of Greece,” an English-language play written by Eugenia Arsenis and directed by Tatiana Ligari at her Treno sto Rouf venue, a theater inside a vintage railway car at Rouf station in downtown Athens. As the title suggests, the play pays tribute to three great Greek female figures renowned for their passion: the fictional Medea, soprano Maria Callas and the iconic actress, singer, activist and politician Melina Mercouri. Shows take place every Saturday through March 31, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost 12 euros and must be booked in advance at www.viva.gr or tel 11876.

 Treno sto Rouf, Rouf Station,  Constantinoupoleos St, Kerameikos,
 tel 210.529.8922, www.totrenostorouf.gr

