Jeanette | Athens | January 22

The Onassis Cultural Center is screening the film ranked first by the Cahiers du Cinema among its top 10 for 2017: Bruno Dumont's “Jeannette, l'enfance de Jeanne d'Arc,” a musical on the childhood years of a girl who would go on to become a symbol of heroism and a Roman Catholic saint. Based on two works by French author Charles Peguy, written in 1897 and 1910 in prose and verse, the film is a cinematic opera with music by Igorrr, one of France's most creative electro artists today. The film will be in French with English subtitles and the screening starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 5 euros.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr