Marinella, Vitali & Glykeria | Athens | Saturdays & Sundays

Three great ladies of the Greek music scene – Marinella, Eleni Vitali and Glykeria – are performing together in a production titled “A Female Affair,” which revisits some of the most popular and critically acclaimed songs written by Greek composers in the 20th century, from rebetika and laiko classics to art-house numbers penned by Manos Hadjidakis and Mikis Theodorakis. They are on stage at the Gazi Live venue every Saturday at 10.30 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. through March 31. Tickets start at 15 euros from www.viva.gr or tel 11876.

Gazi Live, 11 Iera Odos, Gazi,

tel 213.018.5040