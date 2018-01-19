Holocaust Tribute | Athens | January 20-30

In its new home at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), the National Library of Greece has organized a series of special events about the Holocaust. Including lectures, a photography exhibition, documentary screenings and more, the tribute will also focus on the plight of Greece's Jews in World War II. Highlights include screenings of Andre Singer's 2014 “Night Will Fall” daily from Saturday to Wednesday at 7 p.m., and Claude Lanzmann's classic “Shoah,” on Sunday at noon, as well as a concert of Ilse Weber's “Wiegala” and other works by the Greek National Opera on Sunday at 5 p.m. Admission to all events is free of charge, with priority coupons distributed before the screenings and concert. The SNFCC provides a free shuttle-bus service from and to Syntagma Square and the Syngrou-Fix metro station. To find out more, visit www.snfcc.org.

