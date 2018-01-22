The operation of Greece's first gasworks in 1860 signaled the country's entry into the industrial revolution and, like elsewhere, was instrumental in shifting the focus from a rural, agrarian economy to the power of production and fast-paced industries. Now, 160 years later, the Technopolis cultural center and the Industrial Gas Museum have put together an exhibition titled “160 Years Made in Greece,” on the Greek industrial revolution. The show is an homage to the contribution of industries that excelled in the sectors of textiles, construction, lumber, weaving, energy, copper extraction, food, paper and tobacco.

Running through March 25, the show comprises 800 exhibits including 3D screenings, rare photographs, historical documents and more, demonstrating the operation of factories and the processing of raw materials, as well as the role of advertising.

The director of the Industrial Gas Museum and curator of “160 Years Made in Greece,” Maria Florou, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency ahead of the opening that the exhibition aims to give visitors the opportunity to “explore and learn in an engaging way the sectors and stages of Greek industrial activity, innovations that have been standard-bearers in their field, the raw materials used in the production process and technological breakthroughs that entrepreneurs in more than 90 industries have made in the secondary sector.”

Visitors can also view videos showing how products that we use on a daily basis are made and learn about the myriad uses of basic raw materials such as nickel, cement, aluminum and bauxite. There will also be screenings of old advertisements for Jotis foods and Xrotex paints and varnishes, among others.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is a showcase of companies that helped bring Greek industry into the modern age, “companies that still actively contribute to the Greek economy and offer a promising message for the future of the industrial sector,” explained Florou.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission costs 4 euros.