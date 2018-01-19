Friday’s Euro Working Group gave its nod in a conference call for the in-principle completion of the third bailout review.



The eurozone finance ministries’ senior officials agreed that 89 out of the 113 prior actions have been fulfilled, and the rest will have to be covered by the first disbursement of the money set aside for the third review.



The amount of the tranche due, according to a eurozone official, is expected to range between 6 and 7 billion euros and be disbursed in sub-tranches, starting in mid-February provided all milestones have been covered.



The EWG also decided that the second subtranche will depend on the satisfactory execution of online auctions, as well as on a good enough progress in the payment of overdue debts of the state to taxpayers and suppliers.



The eurozone’s finance ministers are expected to issue their formal approval for the completion of the review in Monday’s Eurogroup, which will pave the way for the necessary procedures in a series of national parliaments, ahead of the approval of the installment’s disbursement by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).