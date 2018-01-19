Conservation groups call for more action on protected areas

Ten Greek conservation groups on Friday issued a joint statement expressing support for the government’s draft bill aimed at overhauling regulations for protected areas of natural beauty but adding that the legislation was not comprehensive enough.

In their statement, Arcturos, the Mediterranean SOS Network, the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature, the Society for the Protection of Prespa, Callisto, the Ecological Recycling Society, Medasset, MOm-Hellenic Society for the Study & Protection of the Monk Seal, Anima and WWF Hellas called for nongovernmental organizations entrusted with overseeing protected areas to be granted a more active role in drafting national plans for managing those areas.