The launch of Ankara’s military campaign against the Kurds in Syria – with Friday’s assault on the enclave of Afrin – in combination with the Turkish foreign minister’s recent threats to cancel the country’s agreement with the European Union for the return of migrants if Brussels doesn’t open its arms to Turkey, should cause concern.

They are indicative of the great instability that prevails in the region but also provide ample proof of how unpredictable the current Turkish leadership has become.

However worrying this situation may be on the one hand, it could also work to Greece’s benefit, but only if it is serious in its management of all the relevant issues.

This means that the onus of responsibility for handling Greek-Turkish ties lies heavy on the government, but also on the country’s political class and the leadership as a whole.