Rouvikonas occupies Athens Bar Association

Members of the increasingly active anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) on Friday occupied the premises of the Athens Bar Association, calling for the release of an anarchist currently under house arrest.

The anarchists entered the offices, on central Academias Street, and scattered fliers expressing solidarity with Grigoris Tsironis, who had been in pretrial custody for robberies but was released in December before being ordered to remain under house arrest.

Rouvikonas called on lawyers to oppose the order.

Police briefly detained 11 people before releasing them without charge.