Tractors to return to national roads this week

Greek farmers are expected to roll out their tractors onto national roads this week, as has become customary at the start of the year, protesting the latest round of austerity measures legislated by the government.

The first blockades are expected to go up in Larissa and Trikala.

Last week the head of farmers’ groups from Karditsa, Vangelis Boutas, said producers would escalate their action.

“There is no other path than the path of resistance and unity with other working-class groups,” he said.

Protracted action by farmers in previous years has led to numerous problems, including major delays in deliveries of goods to and from markets north of Greece.