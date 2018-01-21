Greek seen among victims of Taliban attack on Kabul hotel

A Greek national is thought to be among the victims of Saturday’s Taliban siege of a hotel in Kabul, Greece’s ANA-MPA news agency quoted Afghan authorities as saying on Sunday.

A group of gunmen dressed in army uniforms stormed Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night, Reuters reported, saying that the death toll had been estimated to be least 30, including several foreign guests at the hotel, locals and staff.