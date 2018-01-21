MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.



The office of the European Parliament in Greece hosts a press event to present the priorities of Bulgaria’s presidency of the European Council in the current semester, at 11 a.m. at 8 Amalias, Athens. In Greek and English. (Info: EPathinai@europarl.europa.eu)

Athens-listed healthcare company Iaso is holding an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is organizing its annual New Year’s Reception at The MET Hotel in Thessaloniki. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos takes part in the ECOFIN meeting of European Union economy and finance ministers in Brussels.

The Institute of Production Management (EIDIP) of the Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) holds a New Year’s event at the Athens Hilton at 8 p.m. (Info: www.eede.gr)

WEDNESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with this counterpart from Skopje, Zoran Zaev, in Davos, Switzerland.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will present its Fourth Report for 2017 on “The Greek Economy” at 1 p.m.

The New Pact for Europe and the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organize a public debate on “Restarting Europe: A set of proposals for the EU of 27.” At the Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B, at 6.30 p.m. (Info: www.activities@eliamep.gr)

The fourth Facility Management Conference takes place at the Sofitel Athens airport hotel. (Info: 210.661.7777, kdrossou@boussias.com)

The Association of Constantinopolitans holds a press conference on its Open Doors program, at the Athens press union ESIEA, 20 Academias, at noon. (www.cpolitan.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the reading of its new house construction material price index for December 2017.

THURSDAY

The federation of public hospital workers (POEDIN) organizes a work stoppage across Attica from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a 24-hour strike in the rest of the country, as well as a protest rally at 11.30 a.m. outside the Health Ministry in downtown Athens.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce hold a discussion and workshop on “Labor Conflicts, Labor Negotiations,” at the NJV Athens Plaza Hotel, 3-8 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The third Technology Conference of Naftemporiki newspaper, titled “Artificial Intelligence: Blessing or threat,” is taking place at the Royal Olympic hotel, 28-34 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens. (Info: mkomp@naftemporiki.gr)

FRIDAY

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds its New Year’s event with the participation of Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou. Starts at 8 p.m., at the Athens Hilton hotel. (Info: e.liouta@ahk.com.gr)

Agricultural Development and Food Minister Vangelis Apostolou will inaugurate the fifth annual Expotrof food and drink exhibition at Elliniko on Athens’s southern coast. The exhibition runs until January 29. (Info: www.expotrof.gr)

MarTech 2018, an annual conference on technology in marketing, is organized at Domotel Kastri, 154 Eleftheriou Venizelou, Kastri, northern Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, kv@boussias.com)

Listed company Crete Plastics holds an extraordinary general meeting.

SATURDAY

The 10th Fashion Expo opens at the MEC exhibition center in Paeania, east of Athens, and runs through January 29. (Info: fashionexpo.gr)