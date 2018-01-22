A delegation from Turkey's Justice Ministry arrived in Athens on Monday for talks relating to the case of eight Turkish servicemen who have applied for political asylum in Greece since fleeing Turkey followed the thwarted coup of July 2016.

The delegation arrived ahead of a scheduled hearing on February 15 when an administrative court is to consider an appeal by the Greek state against a tribunal's decision to grant asylum to one of the eight.

The tribunal's decision on the other seven Turks is pending.

Leading the delegation is Turkey's deputy justice minister Bilal Ucar.

He and his team are to meet with officials from the Greek Justice Ministry on Tuesday. Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis is expected to receive Ucar but talks will be carried out at a lower level at this stage.