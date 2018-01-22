Farmers launch anti-austerity action with roadblock in central Greece

Farmers, who have threatened to launch their annual anti-austerity protests this week, on Monday set up their first roadblock in Karditsa, central Greece.

In comments to the Athens-Macedonia news agency, a spokesperson for the Karditsa farmers, Aris Polygenis, said the blockage signaled the beginning of protest action that will spread across the country.

"We are sending out the message that we won't stand down until our demands have been met," he said, adding that farmers will use their tractors and other vehicles to set up more road blockades over the coming days.

The head of the union of farmers in nearby Larissa, Rizos Maroudas, said that producers from Trikala would drive their tractors onto the national road network on Wednesday and those from Larissa on Thursday.

