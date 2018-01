The City of Athens Symphony Orchestra is putting on a free concert of classical music at the Technopolis cultural complex on Wednesday, January 23, showcasing the beauty of the winds section in Mozart's Serenade No 12 and Dvorak's Serenade for Wind Instruments. The performance starts at 9 p.m.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 210.346.1589