Free Opera Tickets | Athens | January 24
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,
The Greek National Opera is offering 300 seats to unemployed people at Wednesday afternoon's dress rehearsal for its production of Giacomo Puccini's “Tosca,” at its state-of-the-art opera house at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens. Anyone interested in receiving a free ticket should display their unemployment card at the GNO's box office at the SNFCC between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.
tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org