Free Opera Tickets | Athens | January 24

Photo: Stefanos

The Greek National Opera is offering 300 seats to unemployed people at Wednesday afternoon's dress rehearsal for its production of Giacomo Puccini's “Tosca,” at its state-of-the-art opera house at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens. Anyone interested in receiving a free ticket should display their unemployment card at the GNO's box office at the SNFCC between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,
tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

