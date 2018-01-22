State of emergency declared in western Lesvos after heavy rain

Torrential rainfall on Sunday evening caused landslides and extensive flooding for the second time in a week in the western part of the island of Lesvos, authorities said on Monday.

A state of emergency had already been declared in the area after last week’s floods.

The mayor of the town of Eressos, Michalis Roussos, said his car got trapped when the road he was traveling on was flooded. He was saved by rescue crews.

Most of the problems were reported in Tavani, Eressos and Vatousa.