The first half of the regular season concluded on Monday with arguably the best game in the Basket League so far, as Panathinaikos beat high-flying Lavrio in the second overtime to preserve its perfect record.



In an encounter that seemed taken straight out of the NBA, Panathinaikos narrowly averted a huge upset by Lavrio to win 120-118, after regulation time ended 98-98 and the first overtime period finished 107-107.



Lavrio’s loss meant Olympiakos is alone in second, thanks to its 87-73 victory at Promitheas Patras on Sunday.



PAOK remained fourth suffering a 101-89 reverse at Gymnastikos Larissas/Faros on Saturday. The Larissa team is now joint ninth, along with Aris that conceded an 86-72 home loss to Kolossos Rhodes, and Kymi that narrowly lost 79-77 at home to AEK.



Both teams in the drop zone scored precious home wins, as Trikala got to within one point from Korivos beating the Amaliada team 71-59, while Panionios thrashed visiting Rethymno 96-64.



Next Monday Panathinaikos is greeting archrival Olympiakos at the Olympic Sports Hall.