SPORTS |

 
SPORTS

Lavrio very nearly upsets unbeaten Panathinaikos in 238-point thriller

GEORGE GEORGAKOPOULOS

TAGS: Basketball

The first half of the regular season concluded on Monday with arguably the best game in the Basket League so far, as Panathinaikos beat high-flying Lavrio in the second overtime to preserve its perfect record.

In an encounter that seemed taken straight out of the NBA, Panathinaikos narrowly averted a huge upset by Lavrio to win 120-118, after regulation time ended 98-98 and the first overtime period finished 107-107.

Lavrio’s loss meant Olympiakos is alone in second, thanks to its 87-73 victory at Promitheas Patras on Sunday.

PAOK remained fourth suffering a 101-89 reverse at Gymnastikos Larissas/Faros on Saturday. The Larissa team is now joint ninth, along with Aris that conceded an 86-72 home loss to Kolossos Rhodes, and Kymi that narrowly lost 79-77 at home to AEK.

Both teams in the drop zone scored precious home wins, as Trikala got to within one point from Korivos beating the Amaliada team 71-59, while Panionios thrashed visiting Rethymno 96-64.

Next Monday Panathinaikos is greeting archrival Olympiakos at the Olympic Sports Hall.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 