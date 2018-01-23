Police union opposes measure to protect notaries involved in foreclosures

The union of Hellenic Police officers on Tuesday issued a strongly worded announcement opposing a government decision to beef up security for notarial firms involved in controversial foreclosures.

In an announcement titled “We will not kick Greeks out of their homes,” POASY said the measure constitutes a “dangerous use of police resources for the implementation of a policy that harms the people.”

The announcement went on to accuse the left-led government of reneging on its pre-election promises and instead of “protecting debtors’ primary residence employs the Hellenic Police… to implement a dubious policy which – beyond all else – puts police officers in direct conflict with society as a whole.”

POASY also said the measure to increase patrols in areas with a high concentration of notarial offices and provide guards to prominent firms involved in electronic auctions will divert resources, which are already stretched, away from the task of public policing in order to provide private companies with what amounts to security services.