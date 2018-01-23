Flagship launch nears for Contest Yachts, Holland’s leading semi-custom yacht builder.



Now well on the way to her 2018 launch, the new 26-meter flagship Contest 85CS is in the fitting out hall where engineering and systems installation are progressing well, in line with joinery both on and off the yacht as base furnishing structure and modules progress through the cabinet making department.



It is an exciting time seeing this first of the line taking shape. She’s going to be seriously good fun to sail and also to live on board in such extreme comfort. Commissioned by an owner with very particular views on safety systems and interior arrangements after significant deep ocean experience, Contest 85CS #1 shines a light on the extreme individuality that this level of semi-construction enables.



With such well practised collaboration between Contest Yachts, Holland’s leading semi-custom yacht constructor, judel/vrolijk & co, Germany’s leading naval architects, and eminent Dutch interior designers Wetzels Brown Partners, the magic is all there. The Contest 85CS explicitly shows so well the best of contemporary seagoing design, optimized from keel foot to masthead, outside and in. Together this delivers the perfect balance of performance bluewater cruising, tailored to the individual owner’s intentions and taste.



Constructed under the watchful eye of Lloyd’s Register, the structure of the Contest 85CS is assured of exceptionally high standards of build. Contest Yachts has long pioneered vacuum infusion moulding techniques, achieving extremely robust yet lighter weight structures. This means fast, sea kindly and easily handled sailing, all endorsed by a Lloyd’s Register Hull Construction Certificate.



The Contest 85CS now takes this all a step further, and in this first instance for a hands-on owner set on a world circumnavigation sailing with a crew of usually just two. To ease operation and maintenance, together captain, yard and suppliers have innovated throughout. And this includes new approaches to short-handed sail management, to ensure optimal sailing enjoyment, getting the best at all times out of the full North wardrobe, including code sails flying from the carbon Hall rig.



Interior arrangements include many options extending to a five-cabin, five-heads, plan. On Contest 85CS #1 the design revolves around three suites with galley aft and vast, functional crew quarters forward which include a second, dedicated navigation centre and office plus full workshop and walk-through large sail and rope locker. Tenders can stow in the opening transom or can be specified in a foredeck well that doubles as occasional dining area. The two-section cockpit separates yacht operation and lounging, with the forward section sized well for up to 12 guests to dine, relax and enjoy the panorama and new horizons.



