New Athens metro stations to open in 2019

Three new stations will be added to Line 3 of the Athens metro, which now runs between Aghia Marina in western Athens and Doukisis Plakentias, northeast of the city center, by June 30, 2019.

Construction of the three stations – namely Aghia Varvara and Platia Eleftherias in Korydallos, and Aghios Nikolaos in Nikaia – was agreed during a meeting on Tuesday between Korydallos Mayor Stavros Kassimatis and representatives of Attiko Metro SA and the construction consortium.