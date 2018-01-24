Spread of measles shows no indication of abating

A measles outbreak which began last May is showing no sign of abating, with Greece’s union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) on Tuesday announcing three new cases, bringing the total number recorded close to 1,200.



By last Thursday, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) had recorded 1,185 cases of measles. The three new cases were among staff at hospitals in the Peloponnese.



According to KEELPNO, health workers are among those at highest risk of infection, with the 25-44 age group and children, particularly members of the Roma community, said to be the most vulnerable.



Seven in 10 of the cases relate to Roma individuals, Theano Georgakopoulou of KEELPNO told Kathimerini.



Authorities warn that, in addition to children, people born after 1970 should be vaccinated if they have not had measles in the past.