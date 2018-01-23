ATHEX: Benchmark rises to its highest point in 35 months

The decline of Greek bond yields, the rise of the stock markets in Germany and other key eurozone countries and the better-than-expected outcome of Monday’s Eurogroup contributed to another day of notable gains for Greek equities on Tuesday, on increased trading volume. The psychologically significant 1,000-point level may not be beyond reach for the benchmark in the coming weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 872 points – a level unseen since February 2015 – adding 1.62 percent to Monday’s 858.12 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.69 percent to 2,239.34 points, while small-caps declined 0.56 percent.

The banks index climbed 2.26 percent, as National rose 2.78 percent, Piraeus ascended 2.58 percent and Alpha improved 2.26 percent.

In total 69 stocks posted gains, 50 took losses and 28 stayed put.

Turnover came to 110.5 million euros, up from Monday’s 176.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rose 0.25 percent to 68.93 points.