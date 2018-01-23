European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling warned on Tuesday that Greece’s creditors will not tolerate the Greek government backtracking on its reforms agreed in exchange for debt-easing measures after the completion of the bailout program this summer.

In an interview with Skai TV, Regling said reforms are essential for the Greek economy to remain healthy and went on to assure that if Greece requires support in the future – should something unforeseeable happen – the eurozone is committed to assisting it.