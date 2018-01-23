SEV stresses need to tackle shortage of special skills

Greek workers need to acquire new skills in order to meet the requirements of the labor market and respond to the challenges the transition to the digital economy entails, according to a special report by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

The report stresses the need for the direct cooperation of workers, enterprises, the academic community and the state.

While Greece has recorded the highest unemployment rates in the European Union over the last decade, many local enterprises are unable to fill certain posts due to the shortage of candidates with the necessary knowledge, skills and experience.

A case in point is the breweries sector, which despite its dynamic presence in the domestic economy is unable to fill many positions because of the absence of any technical colleges with related courses.

Research has shown that in certain cases the share of enterprises facing shortages of staff with special skills comes up to 60 percent, while more than half of the Greeks who took part in a recent survey by the European Center for the Development of Vocational Training (CEDEFOP) expected their skills to be devalued in the coming years.