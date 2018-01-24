Rouvikonas anarchists raid Athens tax office

Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) on Wednesday entered a tax office in the Athens neighborhood of Pangrati and scattered flyers with slogans protesting the resumption of property foreclosures.

Some 20 to 25 people were involved in the raid. After entering the premises of the tax office on Damareos Street and staging a brief protest they left.

There was no intervention by police despite the presence of a precinct in the area.

Rouvikonas has recently stepped up its raids on government and business targets, chiefly in protest at the social repercussions of the government's continued austerity drive.

