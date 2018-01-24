Smooth draw for Greece in new Nations League

Greece will only have to head north for its first campaign in the UEFA Nations League, the new tournament of national teams that offers an alternative path to the Euro 2020 finals.

The Greek team was drawn on Wednesday to face Hungary, Finland and Estonia in a round-robin group of games to take place next fall, from September to November.

The winner of the group will qualify to the league’s third division Final Four in June 2019, with a ticket to the Euro 2020 up for grabs. The group winner will also get promotion to the second tier, or League B of the Nations League tournament to follow, ahead of World Cup 2022.

Cyprus was drawn in another group of the same division, facing Slovenia, Norway and Bulgaria.