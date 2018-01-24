WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Konstantinos Volanakis | Athens | January 25 - May 13

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

Konstantinos Volanakis defied his parents’ wish that he become an accountant and studied at the Munich Academy of Fine Arts, making his unlikely living as a landscape painter. “Konstantinos Volanakis: The Father of the Greek Seascape,” running at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation through May 13, comprises 70 representative works by the great 19th century painter that illustrate his instrumental contribution to modern Greek art.


B&M Theocharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206, www.thf.gr

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 