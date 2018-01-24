Foes Greece, FYROM promise to mend ties

Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said he is hoping to lift a veto on the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's membership of NATO and integration with the European Union, by resolving a longstanding name dispute between the two Balkan neighbors.

Tsipras held talks with FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for nearly three hours on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. It was the first meeting between leaders of the two countries in more than seven years.

Greece wants its neighbor to change or modify its name, arguing that it implies a claim to the territory and ancient heritage of its own province of Macedonia.



The two leaders said they would start implementing a series of confidence building measures, and Zaev promised to rename Alexander the Great international airport in the capital Skopje. [AP]