Thursday’s extraordinary general meeting of Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) that will pave the way for the concession of 67 percent of its share capital to the South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki consortium will take place against the backdrop of industrial action expected to cause disruptions at all the country’s ports.

The meeting will not take place in Thessaloniki, but in Athens, at the premises of the stock exchange at Athinon Avenue, due to fear of violence by striking workers.

The agenda includes authorizing the governing board – to be reduced from 11 members to nine – to sign the new concession contract between OLTH and the Greek state, forming the basis on which OLTH will operate the port under the new main stakeholder.

OLTH workers will stage a 24-hour strike and there will be work stoppages at all other ports.

Meanwhile customs employees say the OLTH administration is responsible for the problems in container handling at the country’s second port, and deny that the fact there hasn’t been a night shift at Gate 16 of the First Customs Office of Thessaloniki since September 16 is to blame. There appears to be no end in sight to the action.