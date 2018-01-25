Realism and cautionCOMMENT
Solving the dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia could prove a daunting task, but it’s key to improving bilateral ties, while avoiding tension and extreme gestures.
A stable FYROM is of vital importance to the region, as is the survival of the first Skopje administration that has managed to avoid hard nationalism.
It will require realism and caution to avoid mistakes that could worsen the situation.