Detritus | Athens | January 26-28

The Onassis Cultural Center breathes life into old cassette recorders, record players, gramophones and CD players in a three-day event titled “Detritus: New Music from Degraded Media,” featuring concerts, installations and discussions that explore the unexpected sonic possibilities of failing apparatuses and our timeless relationship with ephemeral sound recording and reproduction media. Doors open at 9 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday, and admission is free, on a first-come, first-served basis. For program details, visit www.sgt.gr.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800