Health workers scuffle with police at protest rally

Scuffles broke out in downtown Athens on Thursday when police prevented a group of hospital unionists from forcing their way into the Health Ministry.

The POEDIN union of Greek hospital workers was staging a strike and protest rally outside the Aristotelous Street premises when several of its members tried to force their way into the barricaded building demanding a meeting with the ministry’s leadership to air their complaints.

Key among these is the demand for hazard pay, which POEDIN says is constantly being whittled as part of rising spending cuts in the health sector.