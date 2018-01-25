Leftist PM has become ‘worst kind of establishment,’ says opposition chief

As head of the left-wing SYRIZA-led government, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has become the “worst kind of establishment” since coming into power, the head of opposition New Democracy said on Thursday.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s announcement came a day before the anniversary of SYRIZA’s first electoral victory on an anti-bailout platform on January 26, 2015, when it formed a government in coalition with the right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks party.

“It is now three years since Mr. Tsipras conned the Greeks. He promised to end austerity and break with the past,” Mistotakis said in reference to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s pledges to “tear up the memorandums” just six months before signing Greece’s third international bailout.

“He brought more poverty, the destruction of the middle class and heavy taxation. He ended up becoming the worst kind of establishment,” the conservative leader said. “The Greek people don’t trust him to solve our economic problems. They don’t trust him on the major national issues either.”

New Democracy, Mitsotakis continued, “is ready to change Greece, to make the lives of Greeks better.”