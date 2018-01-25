Rouvikonas scatters flyers at Athens’s court compound

Around 15 to 20 members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group scattered flyers and shouted slogans at the court compound of downtown Athens’s Evelpidon Street on Thursday, before leaving the premises unchallenged by police.

The flyers contained slogans against the justice system such as: “Justice is like a snake; it only bites the barefoot” and “When injustice becomes law, resistance is a duty.”

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. and was accompanied by an announcement on an anarchist website signed by Rouvikonas and protesting alleged plans for judicial action against the group.