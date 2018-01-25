Police intercept nearly 8 kg of cocaine, arrest trucker

A 51-year-old trucker has been arrested in Mandra, western Attica, for allegedly attempting to smuggle 7.75 kilograms of cocaine into Greece from the Netherlands.

The drugs were found in seven separate packets that were stashed in a storage compartment among spare tires, during a search operation that had been prompted by a tip-off.

The truck had entered Greece from Italy via Patra on Tuesday and was stopped in Mandra, northwest of Athens, after traveling from the western port city to the capital.

Police are questioning the 51-year-old driver to ascertain the scope of his involvement.